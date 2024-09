Wigan keeper Tickle rejects Arsenal approach

Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Sam Tickle rejected a move to Arsenal last week, it has been revealed.

The Sun says Arsenal made an offer to Tickle about joining as third-choice.

The Gunners saw Tickle as cover for David Raya and new arrival Neto.

But the England U21 international rejected the prospect, given he is a first-choice with Wigan Athletic.

At this stage in his career, Tickle feels he needs to be playing regular senior football.