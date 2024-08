Arsenal trying to sign Wigan goalkeeper before deadline

Arsenal are pushing forward to secure a deal to sign Wigan goalkeeper Sam Tickle.

The Athletic claims that last season’s Premier League runners up want to secure Tickle as backup.

The young keeper, who played 52 times for Wigan all of last season, would come in as the new no.2.

Arsenal are in the process of moving Aaron Ramsdale to Southampton this week.

Ramsdale wants regular football, as he is behind David Raya in the Arsenal pecking order.