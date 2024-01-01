Wigan sign Liverpool defender on loan who says it was an "easy choice"

Wigan Athletic have re-signed Liverpool defender Luke Chambers this summer.

The League One side already had Chambers on loan at the club for part of last season.

He played 18 games for Wigan and scored one goal, impressing the coaching staff and fans.

"The style of football that we play is the best step for my development," he told Wigan's website.

“I love everything about the club - the fans, my team-mates, the manager and the backroom staff - and it was an easy choice.

"It’s a really exciting project for the season and hopefully we can push on for promotion."