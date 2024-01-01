Why Alexander-Arnold's move to Real Madrid increasingly likely as contract ticks down

COMMENT: Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold's contract is up at the end of the season and as interest from Real Madrid grows his move to Spain looks evermore likely.

New manager Arne Slot has had a perfect start to life at the club as they sit top of the table and unbeaten in the Champions League and EFL Cup. A title race is certainly on the cards for a side who, after Jurgen Klopp’s emotional departure were reportedly set to flop this season.

This success however is shrouded by Alexander-Arnold's future that is still clouded in mystery as the club head into yet another international break. The full back is yet to pen a new deal as negotiations look to be frozen in a time when any other top club would ask the defender to write any number on the contract and sign without a second thought.

Trent is world class, there is no denying that. Even if you ignore his incredible stats of 23 goals and 87 assists in 338 appearances, it is clear by his passing ability alone that he has become a pivotal part of a Liverpool side that have won everything in recent years.

The full back joined Liverpool's academy in 2004 and captained the club across its youth levels before making his debut in 2016. He is an academy graduate, a local which means loyalty is demanded of him much like previous club legends such as Steven Gerrard or Jamie Carragher. Both of these players brushed aside offers from other European giants to stay at the club, even when they could have had more glory elsewhere.

The significance of trophies was brought up by the defender when asked about his future and there is no denying that Madrid can give him that as well as a huge pay rise in the summer which could be enough to lure him away as he enters the prime of his career. Trent is no longer a fresh-faced player, he is 26 years old and will be constantly thinking of what he could achieve elsewhere if he would only take the opportunity which has been hypothetically on the table since his breakthrough.

However, to leave the club is one thing, but to leave on a free transfer is another. If Madrid had put in a £100m bid for the defender and he was desperate to leave it would be tough to take, but many would see it as a chance to reinvest in the squad and sign some new talent to replace him. But now, if Trent does leave for free his legendary status at the club may be squandered - although many would argue that it's the club’s fault for being reckless, thoughtless and unorganised in not offering a new deal to the star sooner.

His deal will be a huge talking point during the international break as Trent meets up with one of his best friends in Jude Bellingham, who is loving life at Los Blancos. Images have already surfaced on social media of them together, smiling and laughing and there is a lingering feeling that the pair will be pictured in a similar way but in a different shade of white under the Spanish sun in a year's time. It is clear that the La Liga side see this as a perfect opportunity to assert their dominance, they have already snapped up Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain for free so why not bring in Liverpool’s best defender a year later?

To lose Trent would be a major blow for a Liverpool side who have climbed back to the heights of Europe over the past few years. The biggest clubs keep their best players, letting them go for free is not an option especially when it’s to another major side who will be laughing all the way back to Madrid if Liverpool don’t get their act together.