Real Madrid make contact with Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold's reps

Spanish giants Real Madrid are said to have made contact with Trent Alexander-Arnold's representatives.

The La Liga club are pushing hard over a blockbuster free transfer in the summer.

Per Relevo in Spain, Real have been in contact with Alexander-Arnold’s reps about a contract.

They believe that Alexander-Arnold's friendship with Jude Bellingham could work to their advantage.

Liverpool are hoping to retain the right-back, who is a boyhood supporter of the team.

However, he has already played over 300 games for the club and may want a new challenge in the summer.