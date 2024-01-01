Carvajal crock has Real Madrid intensifying plans for Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid may have to change their long-term plans regarding the right-back position.

The La Liga giants may be forced into a rethink regarding their pursuit of Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold.

After Dani Carvajal picked up a serious injury to his knee this weekend, Real may need a new defender in January.

Marca are reporting that Real are ready to push forward their search for a new right-back.

Youngsters Lorenzo Aguado and David Jimenez are options, but a transfer in January is possible.

Alexander-Arnold would only be targeted in the summer when he is a free agent.