Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEAL: Obi-Martin celebrates Man Utd move with Cantona snap
Barcelona coach Flick accepts Osasuna hammering: I didn't expect this
Redknapp takes fresh swipe at Man Utd boss Ten Hag
Palmeiras eyeing Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus

Real Madrid turn to Man Utd fullback Dalot

Real Madrid turn to Man Utd fullback Dalot
Real Madrid turn to Man Utd fullback DalotAction Plus
Manchester United fullback Diogo Dalot is being tracked by Real Madrid.

Voetbal24 says Real are following the Portugal international as an alternative to Liverpoo fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Advertisement
Advertisement

With Dani Carvajal (32) and Lucas Vázquez (33) in their veteran years, Real are seeking a new fullback addition.

Both Alexander-Arnold and Dalot are on their radar, with the Liverpool defender favoured as his contract is running down.

However, Dalot is also being considered, despite his deal with United running to 2028. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueDalot DiogoAlexander-Arnold TrentReal MadridManchester UnitedLiverpoolLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Kroos: I rejected Man Utd after they sacked Moyes
Ex-Real Madrid, Man Utd defender Varane announces retirement
REVEALED: Liverpool see Rodrygo as ideal replacement for Salah