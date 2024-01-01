Real Madrid turn to Man Utd fullback Dalot

Manchester United fullback Diogo Dalot is being tracked by Real Madrid.

Voetbal24 says Real are following the Portugal international as an alternative to Liverpoo fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold.

With Dani Carvajal (32) and Lucas Vázquez (33) in their veteran years, Real are seeking a new fullback addition.

Both Alexander-Arnold and Dalot are on their radar, with the Liverpool defender favoured as his contract is running down.

However, Dalot is also being considered, despite his deal with United running to 2028.