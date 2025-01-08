West Ham to bid for Leicester's Dewsbury-Hall in potential loan move

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
West Ham United are ready to put in a bid for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall this winter.

The Chelsea star is completely out of favor with boss Enzo Maresca, despite having been signed on his say-so.

Maresca worked with Dewsbury-Hall at Leicester City last term, but has only used him in the Europa Conference League at Stamford Bridge.

Per The Independent, Chelsea are ready to cut their losses on Dewsbury-Hall.

They will either go ahead with a permanent exit, or facilitate a six-month loan move.

West Ham are ready to enter the sweepstakes, as they could use someone of his quality.

