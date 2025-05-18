Chelsea ace Enzo Fernandez 'playing with one eye'

Chelsea midfielder has been playing through conjunctivitis in recent weeks, seriously hindering his eyesight in their last two Premier League games.

According to the BBC, Fernandez, 24, played the full 90 minutes in the 2-0 defeat to Newcastle and the 1-0 win over Man United with limited eyesight.

The World Cup winner spoke with manager Enzo Maresca after the diagnosis to request he keep his place in the line-up as Chelsea chase Champions League qualification.

Posting on Instagram after the win over Man United, Chelsea final home game of the season, Fernandez made light of the situation.

He said: “Last match at home with this group that will give it all until the end, we have two finals left. Thank you to the fans for the support all the season. My first game playing with one eye.”