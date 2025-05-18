Lazio snatch last-gasp draw to deny Inter first place in Serie A

Inter Milan missed a chance to seize control of the Serie A title race after being held to a dramatic 2-2 draw by Lazio, who extended their unbeaten league run to six games with this point at the San Siro.

The title race is edging closer to an exciting crescendo, with Simone Inzaghi’s side battling Napoli to retain their status as Italian champions. This mouth-watering anticipation ahead of the match was somewhat tempered by a tepid start to proceedings, as Christos Mandas routinely pushed away Federico Dimarco’s free-kick in the first chance of any note following a cagey opening 20 minutes.

Inzaghi’s men stepped up a gear, with Mandas called into action again to parry away Dimarco’s stinging strike after being spotted by Marcus Thuram. The Nerazzurri did make the breakthrough in first-half stoppage time courtesy of Yann Bisseck, who reacted quickest to a loose ball inside the box with a fine finish into the roof of the net as Lazio failed to deal with Hakan Çalhanoğlu’s corner.

Marco Baroni’s side had struggled to test a resolute Inter backline, but Nuno Tavares’ enticing ball from the left just missed Taty Castellanos, as the Argentine gestured for a penalty after going down under the challenge of Dimarco. Castellanos turned provider for Boulaye Dia, who prodded his shot just wide with Yann Sommer rushing out of his goal. But it was Lazio who struck next, as substitute Pedro restored parity with a clinical close-range finish from Inter old boy Matías Vecino’s cutback. It came following some uncharacteristically scrappy Nerazzurri defending, with the goal given following a lengthy VAR review.

However, there is seemingly an abundance of resilience in this Inter squad, and Denzel Dumfries powered the hosts back in front with a powerful header from Çalhanoğlu’s cross. The atmosphere was jubilant again inside the San Siro, as the title pendulum swung back in favour of Inzaghi’s side. There was still time for some late drama, with both managers sent off in a late VAR review to determine whether Bisseck should be penalised for handball. A spot-kick was eventually awarded, and Pedro made no mistake from 12 yards to silence the San Siro. Marko Arnautović spurned a golden opportunity to win the match in stoppage time for the hosts, but agonisingly mistimed his strike at the crucial moment before having a late effort ruled out for offside.

With Napoli being held away at Parma, this represents a huge missed opportunity for the Nerazzurri. They head to Como on the final day of the season next Sunday, hoping that Cagliari can do them a favour when they visit the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Meanwhile, this point keeps Baroni’s men in the thick of the race for European qualification, but their run of three straight away league wins comes to an end.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Pedro (Lazio)

Key stats from the match Opta by StatsPerform

Catch up on the match here.