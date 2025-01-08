Cole on Maresca's bid for Guehi: Chelsea are going to have to fork out to get him back

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is looking to sign a top defender this winter and ex-defender Joe Cole has stated that signing Marc Guehi is a top priority.

Cole spoke to Paddy Power about Chelsea’s transfer moves and why they need to focus on a certain area of the pitch if they want to continue their title hopes this season and catch up to league leaders Liverpool.

“The priority for Chelsea is in central defense.

“Benoit Badiashile is picking up injuries and Wesley Fofana has been wonderful, but he keeps on breaking down.

“Levi Colwill is a young player who’s done well but he still needs to develop and improve, and he will do.”

The Blues have been heavily linked with a move for Crystal Palace star Guehi who left the club some years ago. Cole expressed his frustration in how the club often sells far too quickly when patience is key to finding the best players.

“Guehi is a proper player and he’s in England’s starting lineup now and Chelsea are going to have to fork out to get him back. It’s an area that needs to be sorted out at Chelsea.

“I like the links with Marc Guehi but it’s just frustrating that they need to go and buy players that they’ve sold – Chelsea do it far too often!

“If needs must, and it’s the right move, you have to do it and I don’t think there’s a better center-half in the country, outside of Manchester City and Arsenal, he’s as good as anything there is, and he will get better.”