Potter unimpressed by West Ham offer

Graham Potter is stalling on agreeing terms with West Ham United over the manager's job.

While Julen Lopetegui remains in charge at West Ham and took training yesterday, The Times says Potter is in talks with directors about replacing him.

However, the former Chelsea and Brighton manager is refusing to accept West Ham's current offer of a deal to June.

The offer would include an extended option at season's end, but has still left Potter unimpressed.,

It's also claimed Everton's new owners, the Friedkin Group, have also made contact with Potter in recent days.