Rooney calls for Man Utd to bring back iconic goalkeeper: I'd sign David de Gea back...

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has called for the club to resign David de Gea as a replacement for Andre Onana.

Under manager Ruben Amorim, the Red Devils have suffered their worst season in the league since its formation in 1992. United are currently languishing in 16th place with a record low of 39 points and will hope to clinch the Europa League title in an effort to save face after what has been another dire campaign.

Current goalkeeper Andre Onana has often been a scapegoat for United fans after his constant mistakes and inconsistencies this season. Many have called for him to leave the club and be replaced ahead of the new season as the majority of fans have lost patience with the 29-year-old, who may think about departing the side after so much ridicule.

Now, speaking to Amazon Prime Video Sport, Rooney has called for David de Gea to be re-signed after he was allowed to leave on a free transfer almost two years ago, when former manager Erik ten Hag was in charge.

"I'd sign David de Gea back. I think Manchester United have missed him and I think he would do an amazing job.”

The former England star also named two more signings he would make including a Napoli forward who has been rumoured to be a United target for a number of seasons.

“The second I'd sign Osimhen as a number nine. He's a good striker and possibly available.

“The third one I'd sign, it would probably be difficult, but I'd try to sign Guehi from Crystal Palace. As a centre-back he'd have a really good impact."

De Gea spent 12 seasons with United, where he won the Premier League once and United’s Player of the Season award on four occasions, matching Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes’ record. The Spaniard currently finds himself at Fiorentina where he has helped them secure a European spot as well as reaching the Europa Conference League semi-finals.

He is set to face United in a pre-season match this summer in what will be an emotional return to his old side who may monitor him closer after Rooney’s comments. Onana is considered to be a major downgrade after De Gea’s departure and the Cameroonian may see the summer as a chance to escape the limelight and try to capture his form at Ajax before his move to Manchester.