Bournemouth suffer Scott injury blow before Manchester City clash

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola revealed that Alex Scott will miss Tuesday night’s Premier League match against Manchester City.

The midfielder suffered a fractured jaw after a collision in the Cherries’ last game against Aston Villa.

Speaking ahead of the trip to the Etihad Stadium, Iraola confirmed the youngster’s surgery went well but wont be available against the Citizens.

“With Alex, we really don’t know. He has already gone to a place where they design a mask with everything, so he can take the risks,” he told the club website.

“It will depend how comfortable he is with this. The surgery went really well, he looks good and he is doing his stuff.

“He definitely cannot play tomorrow, probably thinking in the Euros, he would have a chance with a mask and he is positive.”