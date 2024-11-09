West Ham scout Sporting CP ace Goncalves; Villa also keen

West Ham United are scouting Sporting CP attacker Pedro Goncalves.

O Jogo says the Hammers had a scout in the stands for Sporting's Champions League rout of Manchester City in the midweek.

Aston Villa are also interested in Pote ahead of the winter market.

The midfielder has a contract until 2027 and a termination clause of €80m.

Goncalves has previous experience in England, having spent time inside Wolves' academy before returning home.