REVEALED: Two clubs which met clause of new Man Utd manager Amorim

Two of the clubs to trigger the buyout clause in Ruben Amorim's Sporting CP contract have been revealed.

After it was announced he had been named Manchester United manager, Amorim revealed his clause had been met multiple times.

He said, "It is not the first time that my clause has been triggered by another club. It's not the second time either.

"I could have earned three times as much at the last club that redeemed my clause, but I made a choice.

"I am happy and comfortable here. Now I want Manchester United."

A Bola says West Ham and Al Nassr both made previous attempts for Amorim. The Portuguese held talks with the Hammers in London, before eventually turning them down.