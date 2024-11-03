Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd, Chelsea, PSG alerted as Vinicius Jr resists Real Madrid contract talks
Real Madrid president Florentino fed-up with Ancelotti's management
Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde expects close battle with Real Betis
UEFA release statement over Real Madrid Ballon d'Or controversy

REVEALED: Two clubs which met clause of new Man Utd manager Amorim

Paul Vegas
REVEALED: Two clubs which met clause of new Man Utd manager Amorim
REVEALED: Two clubs which met clause of new Man Utd manager AmorimTribalfootball
Two of the clubs to trigger the buyout clause in Ruben Amorim's Sporting CP contract have been revealed.

After it was announced he had been named Manchester United manager, Amorim revealed his clause had been met multiple times.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, "It is not the first time that my clause has been triggered by another club. It's not the second time either. 

"I could have earned three times as much at the last club that redeemed my clause, but I made a choice. 

"I am happy and comfortable here. Now I want Manchester United."

A Bola says West Ham and Al Nassr both made previous attempts for Amorim. The Portuguese held talks with the Hammers in London, before eventually turning them down. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueAmorim RubenManchester UnitedSporting LisbonWest HamAl NassrSaudi Professional LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Al Nassr to challenge Prem giants for Sporting CP striker Gyokeres
Ex-Boavista coach Petit "very happy" for Amorim over Man Utd move
The badge still matters: Why despite it's fall, Amorim was happy to wait for Man Utd