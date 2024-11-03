Duran happy Villa blocked summer exit

Jhon Duran has no regrets seeing a move away from Aston Villa blocked over the summer.

Villa rejected offers from Chelsea and West Ham for the Colombia striker, who was pushing to leave at the time.

Duran told Sky Sports: "Yes, I think there were rumours. As a young man, the head goes to other places. But there was always total support from Unai (Emery), from Monchi, and above all from Damian (Vidagany).

"The three of them are important pillars in this club. They have achieved many things in a short time, and they have helped me a lot.

"They were very valuable to me because they kept me grounded, they told me things as they have to be said.

"So I think that helps, in a way, the mind, and they ... I don't know, the start of the season was about my mind. Now it's different.

"With experience, we're going to do big things, and we're working for that. Thanks to them, we're here, and I'm happy here."