West Ham keep tabs on Man Utd star Rashford's situation

Ansser Sadiq
West Ham are being informed on Man Utd star Rashford's situation with loan move likely
West Ham United are being informed on Marcus Rashford's situation this month.

The Hammers are interested in bringing the Manchester United forward to East London.

Rashford, who has been linked to AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and other teams this month, is out of favor at Old Trafford.

The United homegrown talent is likely to leave in the winter or summer windows, as he does not get along with coach Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils also have a need to sell players to comply with Premier League financial regulations.

West Ham are considering either a permanent or loan bid for Rashford, per talkSPORT.

Premier League Rashford Marcus West Ham Manchester United Dortmund AC Milan
