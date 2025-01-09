AC Milan consider selling young striker to fund Rashford deal

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
AC Milan face having to sell if they're to land Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

Rashford's brother and agent, Dwaine Maynard, has been in Italy this week for talks with AC Milan.

While no terms were discussed, Milan made it clear they were keen to sign Rashford this month - if a deal can be struck with United.

TMW says Maynard will continue speaking with other interested clubs, while Milan attempt to find room in their budget for his brother.

It's suggested Milan will seek to sell Noah Okafor, who is wanted by RB Leipzig.

United, meanwhile, are open to a loan-to-buy arrangement for Rashford this month.  

