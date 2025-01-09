Brother of Man Utd forward Rashford holds first meeting with AC Milan

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
The brother of Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford met with AC Milan directors on Wednesday.

TMW says the talks were strictly exploratory, with no figures discussed.

Brother and agent, Dwaine Maynard, touched down in Milan on Tuesday and held formal meetings with the Rossoneri yesterday.

United have granted Rashford permission to speak with clubs about a move away this month, either as a loan or in a permanent transfer.

Nothing was settled yesterday, though Milan made clear their interest in the England international. Maynard will now consider other options - and potentially in Italy. 

