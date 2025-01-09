Garnacho could leave Man Utd to be replaced with Brentford star linked with Arsenal move

Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho could leave the club this winter and be replaced with Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo.

This is according to various reports including the Daily Express that state that United are eyeing a surprise swoop for Brentford forward Mbeumo in the summer transfer window despite interest from Arsenal and Newcastle United in recent months.

The Cameroon international who has scored 13 goals in 20 league games will enter the final year of his current contract in July which has led to speculation about his future with the Bees in recent weeks.

According to the Daily Star, United head coach Ruben Amorim is among Mbeumo's admirers and wants to bring him in if Garnacho secures a move away or if Marcus Rashford leaves the club during the current window.

United will reportedly consider offers for all first-team players including Rashford and Garnacho whose reduced role under Amorim is a sign that he is not in the club’s plans for the future.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank dismissed the transfer rumours with Mbeumo in recent weeks as Arsenal interest grew but could be tempted with a large offer from United to secure his services in the summer.

"In January? I would say good luck. We love Bryan. He loves playing here. He has had a fantastic season, so nothing will happen."