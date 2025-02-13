West Ham boss Potter reveals Sommerville setback and his admiration for Brentford's Frank

West Ham United manager Graham Potter has opened up in his latest press conference as he prepares to face Brentford this weekend.

Potter will be looking to push his side away from the relegation zone and up towards safety on Saturday afternoon. He first spoke about team news which was a mix of positives and negatives for the English coach.

"We have had some positive news in terms that Paqueta has trained so he should be available, Alvarez should also be available and Todibo is also making progress and has a good chance of making the squad but probably a little bit too soon to be in the starting eleven.

"Fullkrug and Antoinio are still away, and Sommerville has had a setback with his hamstring, so he's more likely to return after the international break which is a big blow."

The Hammers head coach then moved on to West Ham's attacking options which he says will have to adapt now a number of key players are missing.

"It's a different dynamic. We've used Mo (Mohammed Kudus) and we have used Lucas (Pacqueta) because we lost Fullkrug in the first game, so we have had to adapt a little bit in terms of how we attack but obviously a focal point, a number nine changes the dynamic."

He then moved on to his opponents Brentford and manager Thomas Frank who has a lot of admiration for after years of hard work at a club many have underappreciated in recent years.

"That's probably a reflection on the consistent work that Thomas (Frank) and his staff have done over a long period of time. I think that they have done a wonderful job.

"They have improved all the time despite selling players. When they're in the game they defend high and really well, it's man-focused and aggressive but they can also defend deep and attack big spaces. Their build-up play has improved a lot. I think they just maximise everything that they have.

"It's going to be a tough game we know that but at the same time we're excited and looking forward to it."

He also commented on Brentford's attacking strengths which includes the likes of Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo who are in top form this season under Frank.

"I think (Mikkel) Damsgaard really helps them and (Kevin) Schade on the other side, provides a real threat. They have a real understanding of how they build-up, I think their two number sixes or midfielders connect the game really well. They can be direct, but they can also build from the midfield."