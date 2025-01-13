New West Ham boss Potter admits Fullkrug replacement may be needed

New West Ham United boss Graham Potter admits he'd like to see a new striker signed.

Potter has confirmed Niclas Fullkrug's hamstring is significant amid talk the Germany centre-forward faces three months out.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ahead of Tuesday's clash with Fulham, Potter said: "It is fair to say it is a significant one. It’s still early in terms of full diagnosis but it is still significant and it will be a number of weeks.

"There’s certainly a logical rationale to do something but it’s not always as simple as that. I wouldn’t want to do something for the sake of it in this window which is very complicated.

"There are players coming back so my focus is on how to get the team working as well as possible.

"Sometimes in these situations you have to be creative, and look at your players' attributes.

"We've got options up front, in terms of Mohammed Kudus, Lucas Paqueta and Danny Ings, so let's see."

On West Ham fans, Potter also said: "The most important thing is that the fans get behind the team and I have no doubts about them. As an away manager it has been a tough place to come so we need that connection with the supporters and fans. We are at the early stages of it but we hope that the results and performances are good as that brings them along with us.

"I can't wait for the first home game tomorrow night.

"I think our supporters know where we are with our journey. The result is the most important thing, ultimately.

"We want to play the right way, but points are helpful. If we could have both, that'd be great."