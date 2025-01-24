Potter speaks on Bowen's West Ham return: It's important that we don't rush him in

West Ham United boss Graham Potter has spoken at his latest press conference as he prepares to face Aston Villa this weekend.

Firstly, Potter was asked about Jarrod Bowen's fitness for Sunday's match as he returned to training this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

"He is being integrated into the group. He's had one or two sessions and we still need to assess him. It's still early - we have another day so we'll see. It's important that we don't rush him in.

"It's the same with Crysencio (Summerville), he's had a couple of sessions but we need to make sure that he is confident and we are confident.

"No other problems from (last) weekend."

He then confirmed that Jean-Clair Todibo won't be available for Sunday's match and was asked if he expects him to still be at the club after the transfer window.

"Yes, absolutely. At this time of year, there's a lot of speculation but we just have to ignore the noise, help the players and keep working."

Next, he moved on to potential incomings this January where he admitted things were complicated for the club.

"We have nothing to report about transfers. We're always looking - there are a lot of factors to consider, but this window is always complicated.

"If we're in a position to do business, we'd like to (sign a striker). Our goal scoring in general is okay, but we'd like to do certain things better. We're a bit light but there are a lot of factors to consider."

He then confirmed the appointment of Kyle Macaulay as head of recruitment which is an exciting move for the club.

"He's been part of my staff since I worked in Sweden. He is a good link between the coach and the club in terms of recruitment.

"I'm really happy with the appointment. It's something that was always going to happen and I'm delighted that he's here.

"Recruitment is about having lots of conversations, so to have someone like Kyle will be great for the club and great for me."