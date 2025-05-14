Rodrygo shuts down Arsenal and Liverpool transfer rumours: Stop making things up...

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool in recent weeks but has now shut down reports with his latest Instagram post.

The Brazilian, 24, refused to play during Sunday's huge El Clasico clash at the Nou Camp which ramped up reports that suggested that a move to the Premier League was imminent. The Daily Mail claimed Rodrygo wishes to never play for the club again after a lack of on-field minutes under manager Carlo Ancelotti, who prefers Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe.

However, Rodrygo posted a story on Wednesday morning of his recovery from injury in which he suggested that the reports are all talk and that there has been no movement on any deal as of yet.

“Thank you for all your messages and concerns. I’ll be back soon”.

“Stop making things up”

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, journalist Fabrizio Romano also confirmed that there has been no decision made on his future and that he is still a Madrid player going forward.

"The Rodrygo situation is not decided at this stage. So despite links, there are still steps and decisions to make."

With Ancelotti set to leave and Bayern Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso due to take over, the Brazilian international may have second thoughts about finding game time elsewhere. Alonso should bring a whole new tactical system to a Madrid side who are flopping in the title race and are out of the Champions League, therefore giving Rodrygo a better chance at making an impact on the first team.

Amid reports that the 24-year-old is unhappy with his role in Madrid, Ancelotti revealed to the Spanish media that him missing the El Clasico is down to injury and nothing else:

"When you're not feeling well, you're a little disappointed in that sense, but nothing more."