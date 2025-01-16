Arsenal and Forest enter race to sign Brentford striker Wissa

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Brentford's Yoane Wissa is wanted by two Premier League high flyers this month.

The likes of Arsenal and Nottingham Forest, both in the top four, are vying for his signature.

Per The Telegraph, any potential move may depend on a domino effect of other transfers.

For instance, West Ham United are assessing Taiwo Awoniyi from Forest this month.

If they bring him in, then Forest would go after Wissa as his long-term replacement.

Arsenal are also in the market for a forward, given injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka.

