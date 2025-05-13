Cristiano Ronaldo Jr makes Portugal debut in U15 victory

Tribal Football
André Guerra
The son of the legendary striker and current captain of the Portuguese national team Cristiano Ronaldo was called up to the youth team for the first time and made his debut on Tuesday at the Vlatko Markovic friendly tournament in Croatia.

The Portuguese U-15 team beat Japan 4-1, with a hat-trick from Rafael Cabral and a goal from Henrique Amen, while the Japanese reduced the deficit in stoppage time through Fujisawa.

On the first matchday of the tournament that also includes Greece and England, João Santos' side got off to a flying start and took the lead through Rafael Cabral in the 20th minute, who doubled the lead two minutes later and the score remained unchanged until the break. A highlight was the striker's beautiful spin move for the second goal.

In the second half, the SC Braga player scored his hat-trick straight after the restart via a penalty and was replaced shortly afterwards in a triple change that saw Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. come on. The son of the legendary Portuguese striker played the last 25 minutes of the match and showed some good signs. 

Cristiano Jr plays for the youth team of his father's Al-Nassr and also qualifies for Spain.

Close to the final whistle, Henrique Amen was brought on from the bench and needed just a minute on the pitch to score his first international goal: released into the penalty area by Vicente Santos, he evaded an opponent and shot through the goalkeeper's legs. In stoppage time, Fujisawa scored the goal of honour for the Japanese from a rebound.

National Under-15 squad:

Al Nassr: Cristiano dos Santos;

CS Fola Esch-Alzette: Daniel Freire;

FC Porto: Emiliano Cassamá, Gonçalo Fontes, Gonçalo Santos, Henrique Maduro, João Lopes, Salvador Ribeiro and Tiago Caires;

FC Alverca: Afonso Pereira;

FC Famalicão: Guilherme Maia;

SC Braga: André Marques, Carlos Moita, Eduardo Alves, Guilherme Lima, Rafael Cabral, Valdir Fernandes and Vicente Santos;

Tottenham Hotspur: Donte Lawrence;

Vitória SC: Henrique Amen, Lourenço Fernandes and Tiago Amorim;

