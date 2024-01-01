Walton says new Ipswich deal was a no brainer after back to back promotions

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Christian Walton has put pen to paper on a contract which runs to the summer of 2026.

The 28-year-old joined the Blues in August 2021 initially on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion but made the permanent move in January after enjoying multiple promotions to help the club back to the Premier League.

He spoke on his new deal and how it was an easy decision for him to make after so much success.

“I’ve been here for three seasons now and what a journey it’s been, so to sign a new deal and extend my time here was something I wanted to do.

“And it was something my family really wanted me to do. Coming to watch and follow my journey at this club, and it has been that, a really good journey, so I’m delighted.”

He added: “It has been a ride. Some highs, some lows but that’s any football journey. Obviously, the highs have been a lot better than the lows.

“It was tough at the start with so many new faces coming into the club but everyone knew what a great club we’ve got here and how well supported it is. To see the highs over the last two seasons especially has been amazing.”

He admitted he was worried about the new signings and losing his place but once he found he was to be a part of the future he signed right away.

“I think first and foremost it’s whether I’m enjoying my time at a football club and I definitely am, so that was the first thing.

“And wanting to improve as a player, and I feel this is best place for me to do that with the coaching staff, the manager and everything that’s at the club now.

“That’s a big factor to why I wanted to stay and I speak for everyone on that, the new signings coming in just want to come and be part of it and improve as people and as players.”

“It’s a really settled group,” he said. “I’m the longest in that group now. It’s great to come in and work with those guys every day and it makes it really enjoyable.

“We’re all pushing each other to do well and whoever’s playing gets the support from the group and we’re pushing each other each and every day in training.”