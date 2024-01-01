Rutter happy after "warm welcome" on Brighton debut

Tribal Football
Georginio Rutter helped Brighton to a 0-0 draw against Ipswich Town this weekend in his first start for the club.

Rutter stood in for the injured Joao Pedro and came close to opening his account for the club in his first game.

The former Leeds man spoke on his first start for the club and how excited he is to be  surrounded by such quality players. 

“Everybody gave me a warm welcome here. 

“I try to speak with everybody. I don’t want to stay on my side alone. I try to be positive and have a good adaptation for me.” 

The midfielder spoke about the intensity not only on the pitch but also in training.

"It is Premier League, a different intensity. 

“In training you have to be ready and to be fit. I try to do my best in training and on the pitch as well. 

“If he (head coach Fabian Huerzeler) is happy, I’m happy. 

“I think he gave me big confidence and I try to do my best for him and the club.” 

