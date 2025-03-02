Villa youngster Brannigan amazed by Rashford: Absolutely ridiculous

Aston Villa Under-18s forward Cole Brannigan admits Marcus Rashford is already a role-model for the club's academy players.

Brannigan admits he is studying the training and matchday form of the on-loan Manchester United striker.

Brannigan told News Letter: “We played them on the Wednesday and he (Rashford) trained…he’s by far the best player I’ve seen technically with the ball – he was absolutely ridiculous.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.

“We have a family group chat and I just put in ‘Marcus Rashford is absolutely ridiculous’. Having Marcus Rashford at the club, he’s someone for me to look up to.”