Keane: What Rashford needs to do next at Aston Villa

Manchester United legend Roy Keane is keen to see Marcus Rashford start scoring more for Aston Villa.

The United loanee laid on a pass for Marco Asensio to score one of his two goals in Friday's FA Cup win against Cardiff City.

Keane said afterwards in his role as pundit: "Villa dominated in every area of the game and it was a matter of time before they scored,' the former midfielder said.

"They probably could've scored a few more but Cardiff did well. The game became a bit open and that suited Villa.

"Marcus is very good at doing that (his assist), he had a bit of luck at the end but he needs it. A quality player (Marco Asensio) walks onto it.

"Lovely, well-worked goal but he should be thinking about scoring a few goals himself. You want options and Villa have plenty of them, it's about finding a balance."