Thuram makes Champions League history against Barcelona

Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram wrote himself into the Champions League record book with his goal against Barcelona.

In the semi-final first leg encounter at Camp Nou, the Frenchman gave the Italian a 30 second lead after he was set up by Denzel Dumfries.

Advertisement Advertisement

With that, the 27-year-old has now scored the fastest goal in the history of the competition.

Fuelled by that goal, the Serie A against pressed further and scored the second goal in the goal-laden first half with Dumfries finding the net.

Thuram has scored four goals in the Champions League so far this season and he would be hoping to propel his side to European glory this season.

The winner between Inter Milan and Barcelona will face either Arsenal or PSG in the final.