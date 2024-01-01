Tribal Football

Brannigan Cole breaking news, articles, transfer rumours, interviews, injury updates and videos

Brannigan Cole
Cole Brannigan signs first professional contract

Cole Brannigan signs first professional contract with Aston Villa

Most Read
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Marseille drop Greenwood for Brighton attacker Adingra
Bayern Munich welcome Bologna's Zirkzee sale to Man Utd
Brannigan Cole page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about Brannigan Cole - breaking news, exclusive articles, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, injury updates, videos and more. In addition to Brannigan Cole news, you can follow updates on top football players (e.g. Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.