Villa urging Barcelona to move for Newcastle striker Isak

Barcelona Champions League winner David Villa admits he wants them to raid the Premier League for a new centre-forward.

Villa can see Barca bringing Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak back to Spain.

He told Miundo Deportivo of the former Real Sociedad centre-forward: "There are many strikers (who could replace Lewandowski at Barcelona). It's not just who would fit, it's also who can be signed.

"There are very good strikers. Isak is a very good player and knows La Liga. You think of (Erling) Haaland as a central striker but (laughs) I don't know if City would let him go when they just extended his contract.

"There are many strikers and everyone would like to play for Barça. I'm sure the club will do a fantastic job when needed to sign (Robert) Lewandowski's replacement.

Isak has a contract with Newcastle that runs until the summer of 2028.