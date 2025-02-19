Arsenal, Barcelona rocked as Newcastle demand record fee for Isak

Newcastle United are insisting a British record fee for Alexander Isak to leave this summer.

Arsenal and Barcelona are among European giants following the Sweden striker this summer.

However, Newcastle have no interest in selling Isak and instead want to build the team around him.

As such, The Sun says intermediares have been informed it will take near £170m to convince Newcastle to sell Isak this summer.

Such a fee would be a British record and second only behind Neymar's €220m price to move from Barcelona to PSG in terms of world fees.

Toon manager Eddie Howe said of Isak last week: “We of course love him and are desperate for him to stay at Newcastle for many years and score loads and loads of goals for us, but I don’t see a short-term issue with his contract.”