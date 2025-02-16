REVEALED: Barcelona following Newcastle striker Isak for five years

Barcelona have been following Newcastle striker Alexander Isak for the past five years, it has been revealed.

Barca are eyeing a summer move for the Sweden international.

And Sport says in 2020, the club's management team, built around Eric Abidal and Ramon Planes, had looked into Isak, who was then playing for Real Sociedad .

Negotiations were held on the surface but never led to anything concrete, with Isak struggling in front of goal in the La Real system.

Eventually, the Swede joined Newcastle the following summer, and has since scored 54 goals in three seasons with the Magpies, enough to rekindle the Catalans' interest in the player.