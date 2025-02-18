The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool to sell Nunez, Alisson; Sane wanted by Barcelona, Spurs; MLS and Ten Hag

Liverpool prepare for Darwin Nunez's possible departure; Erik ten Hag could restart in MLS; Allison ready for a new adventure? Here are some of the main stories over the last few days of the transfer market from TribalFootball's transfer expert Rudy Galetti.

LIVERPOOL PLAN FOR POTENTIAL NUNEZ EXIT

Liverpool are preparing for the future as uncertainty surrounds Darwin Nunez’s future at the club. The Uruguayan striker has not fully convinced Arne Slot, and the Reds are open to offers for him in June. With this in mind, Liverpool have already identified potential replacements. Alexander Isak remains their top target, though Newcastle’s asking price is currently very high. The Reds hope for more flexible negotiations in the coming months, as they see Isak as the ideal player to strengthen their attack.

If Newcastle agree to sell Isak, they are expected to target Viktor Gyokeres as his replacement. Another name on Liverpool’s shortlist is Marcus Thuram. The French striker has a release clause of €85 million, but the English club will try to negotiate a lower fee. Inter, despite being satisfied with Thuram’s performances, would consider selling him if a suitable offer arrives, as they signed him on a free transfer and this would mean making a huge capital gain.

Other names under consideration include Ollie Watkins and Mohamed Amoura. Aston Villa rejected a major offer for Watkins from Arsenal in January, but a summer deal remains possible. Meanwhile, Amoura, who is impressing at Wolfsburg, could be a more affordable option as Liverpool also plan to use the budget to strengthen their midfield and defence.

PREMIER LEAGUE TEAMS SHOW STRONG INTEREST IN EDERSON

Interest from Premier League clubs in Ederson remains high, with new discussions expected in the coming weeks between his representatives and potential suitors. Both Manchester City and Manchester United see the Brazilian midfielder as a valuable addition for the summer. United, in particular, are preparing for changes in midfield, with Christian Eriksen set to leave and efforts underway to part ways with Casemiro, despite issues related to transfer fees and salary demands.

Liverpool have also inquired about Ederson as they search for a new midfielder: however, at this stage, they are not among the frontrunners, with Frenkie de Jong and Angelo Stiller being prioritized over the Brazilian player. Atalanta - which previously refused to listen to offers for Ederson during the winter transfer window - are now more open to negotiations at the end of the season. The club values the midfielder at around €60 million and is willing to consider bids, partly to accommodate Ederson’s desire for a new challenge elsewhere as the player himself is eager to move to the Premier League.

While he has no specific club preference yet, his priority is to land in a competition he admires and aspires to play in soon. The race is on, with Atalanta prepared to sell if a suitable offer arrives this summer.

MLS CLUBS EYE TEN HAG

Several MLS clubs have expressed interest in Erik ten Hag and have opened discussions to explore the possibility of bringing him to the United States. With the MLS season set to begin in a few days, some teams are actively working to strengthen their coaching staff. The former Manchester United manager has emerged as one of the most sought-after candidates in recent weeks. At this stage, Ten Hag has not made a final decision, and talks are expected to continue in the coming days.

However, his potential move to MLS is a situation to follow closely. If negotiations progress, he could bring his experience and tactical expertise to a league that is eager to grow and develop. MLS clubs view ten Hag as a valuable option, and the next steps in the discussions will be key in determining whether he will embrace a new challenge in the United States after his mixed tenure at Manchester United. Feyenoord, after the dismissal of Brian Priske a few days ago, have also considered ten Hag as a possible successor on the bench of the Dutch club, but at the moment, with the Champions League match against AC Milan scheduled for this evening, Pascal Bosschaart will try to keep his place with the first team, qualifying for the next round.

ALISSON FUTURE WITH LIVERPOOL REMAINS UNCERTAIN

Alisson Becker’s future at Liverpool is uncertain, despite his contract running until 2027. The Brazilian goalkeeper could leave in the summer, as the English club is open to considering offers for him. A major factor in this situation is the arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili at the end of June. The Valencia goalkeeper does not want to move to the Premier League to be a backup, which could create strong competition for the starting role.

Last summer, Alisson turned down lucrative offers to remain at Liverpool and continue competing at the highest level in Europe given that his primary goal is to secure his place as Brazil’s starting goalkeeper for the 2026 World Cup. However, if Mamardashvili’s presence threatens his playing time, discussions with top European clubs could begin soon.

Although Saudi Arabian clubs remain interested, a move there seems unlikely, as Alisson prefers to stay in a top European league rather than make a decision based purely on financial incentives. No final decision has been made, but if Liverpool guarantee a constant presence in the starting XI, he is expected to stay. However, if an attractive offer comes in, both Alisson and the Reds may seriously consider a transfer. This situation remains one to watch closely.

TOTTENHAM AND BARCELONA IN RACE FOR SANE

With just over four months left on his contract, Leroy Sané's future is still uncertain. His representatives have been actively working in recent weeks and will continue to explore possible destinations for the Bayern Munich winger. Sané has been offered to several top European clubs as a potential free agent for the summer. So far, no team has made a decisive move, but some clubs have shown stronger interest than others.

Barcelona are among the most interested teams: the Spanish club's financial difficulties, combined with their need to strengthen the attack, have led them to include Sané - a free agent in the summer - on their shortlist. Manager Hansi Flick is a strong admirer, and further talks could take place soon. In the Premier League, Tottenham have inquired about Sané's situation, confirming their interest.

Talks are already ongoing, and Spurs are emerging as a serious contender if he remains a free agent. Bayern Munich, after months of attempting to secure a renewal with a three-year contract offer, have now eased their efforts, appearing resigned to losing him for free. Leroy is considering multiple options, with Spain as his preferred destination, but the race for his signature remains wide open.