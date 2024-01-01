Tribal Football
Villa move to re-sign Hull winger Philogene

Aston Villa are pushing hard to hijack Hull winger Jaden Philogene's move to Ipswich.

The young talent is highly rated by several clubs in the Premier League, given his performances last season.

Per the BBC, Unai Emery’s side have entered the fray to secure the England Under-21 international.

Philogene was sold by Villa to Hull last summer, but the deal included a buy-back clause.

They are now set to activate that clause in the hopes of bringing him back to Villa Park.

Whether Philogene wants to go to Villa, having given his word to Ipswich, is unclear.

