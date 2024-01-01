Palace, Everton jump ahead of Barcelona in Philogene battle

The prospect of a Premier League move for Hull City winger Jaden Philoegene is gaining momentum.

Barcelona are eyeing the former Aston Villa trainee.

However, transfer request Fabrizio Romano is reporting remaining in England is more likely for Philogene.

He states: "EXCL: Jaden Philogene’s move to Barcelona looks now complicated and unlikely as he’s giving priority to Premier League move.

"Understand three clubs have sent him proposals: Crystal Palace, Ipswich Town, Everton.

"Decision expected soon."