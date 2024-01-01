Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Hull winger Philogene favours Everton option

Hull winger Philogene favours Everton option
Hull winger Philogene favours Everton option
Hull winger Philogene favours Everton optionAction Plus
Young English talent Jaden Philogene wants to sign for Everton this summer.

The Toffees are said to be impressed by the Hull City winger, who is determined to get his big Premier League move.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Mail, Philogene has indicated that he wants to join the Goodison Park club.

Philogene had been hoping to secure a move to Barcelona, but the Catalan giants were not interested.

Journalist Simon Jones wrote this week: “Everton are hopeful of heading off competition from Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace for Jaden Philogene after the winger indicated a willingness to join them.

“Everton have an agreement in place with Philogene's club Hull City and are awaiting the go-ahead to sign the 22-year-old.”

Mentions
Premier LeaguePhilogene JadenEvertonHull CityCrystal PalaceIpswichChampionshipFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Prem trio meet Hull price for Philogene
Hull whiz Philogene says his "dream is still La Liga" after Barcelona snub
Palace, Everton jump ahead of Barcelona in Philogene battle