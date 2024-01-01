Hull winger Philogene favours Everton option

Young English talent Jaden Philogene wants to sign for Everton this summer.

The Toffees are said to be impressed by the Hull City winger, who is determined to get his big Premier League move.

Per The Mail, Philogene has indicated that he wants to join the Goodison Park club.

Philogene had been hoping to secure a move to Barcelona, but the Catalan giants were not interested.

Journalist Simon Jones wrote this week: “Everton are hopeful of heading off competition from Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace for Jaden Philogene after the winger indicated a willingness to join them.

“Everton have an agreement in place with Philogene's club Hull City and are awaiting the go-ahead to sign the 22-year-old.”