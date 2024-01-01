Tribal Football
Ipswich not giving up landing Hull winger Philogene
Ipswich Town believe that they have won the battle to sign Jaden Philogene this summer.

The Hull City winger is one of the most sought after prospects in England at present.Per The Mirror, several clubs came in at the last moment to try and do a deal with Hull.

Everton are said to have been willing to offer £16million, but Philogene has made up his mind.

He is set to sign for Ipswich, rejecting the likes of Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, and Everton.

Ipswich are also making another move, as they are eager to pay £20million to Manchester City for striker Liam Delap.

