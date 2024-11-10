Tribal Football
Chelsea remain keen on Leicester keeper Hermansen

Paul Vegas
Chelsea are still eyeing Leicester City goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

The Dane was interesting Chelsea before their move for Villarreal keeper Filip Jorgensen.

However, the Blues remain keen ahead of the January market.

According to Daily Mail journalist Kieran Gill, there are sources in Leicester who still believe that a transfer could become a reality.

The former Brøndby goalkeeper has a contract with Leicester until the summer of 2028.

