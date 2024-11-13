Premier League Argentina stars left stuck in Rio

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United ace Lisandro Martinez and four other Argentina players had to stay in transit for hours as they headed for international duty.

The group were en route in Brazil as they were heading to their destination for upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

However, their flight was canceled and that led to them being on standby for hours.

The full list of players includes Aston Villa keeper Emiliano Martínez, Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero, Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández and Leicester City star Facundo Buonanotte.

According to Pagina 12, the five got on a British Airways flight going to Argentina.

However, they ended up having to stop in Rio de Janeiro, which lasted a lot longer than anticipated before a connecting flight could be scheduled.

