Paul Vegas
Vardy delighted scoring in Van Nistelrooy's winning Leicester debut
Vardy delighted scoring in Van Nistelrooy's winning Leicester debut
Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy was delighted with his goal in victory over West Ham last night.

The 3-1 result marked a winning debut for new Leicester manager Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Vardy said afterwards: "As a striker you always want to score. That's what we're there to do, so I'm delighted to get on the scoreboard."

The striker also commented on Van Nistelrooy's impact.

"We've had a whole day together. You could see that some things were working and some things were rusty. Now we have more time for the manager to get his stuff done," Vardy added.

 

