Leicester City manager Van Nistelrooy delighted with goalscorers Vardy, El Kannouss after defeating West Ham

Leicester City new manager Ruud van Nistelrooy lavished praise on his team on Tuesday night.

The Dutchman celebrated his first home game in charge with a 3-1 win over West Ham United.

Advertisement Advertisement

Post-game, Van Nistelrooy chose to give all the spotlight to his players who won the game.

On Bilal El Kannouss, he stated: "Great performance. Started off the left and linked up with Victor and played Jamie in.

“Played in second half as more of a 10 that’s where he joined in the break. Those characteristics of winning the duels from a defensive block to get our players in."

On veteran Jamie Vardy, he added: “It was a good goal with the set up. They linked up well and Jamie made the run. The finish was calm, slid in, makes it look easy.”

On the atmosphere in the stadium, he stated: "When you see a team that’s competing and fighting together it will have an impact on the stands as well and that’s what football is all about. When you get that connection that is vital. It drove our performance. The early goal helped but so many duels, tackles, blocks, recovery runs and that’s where fans applaud you. It’s a non negotiable for us going forward."

On his personal feelings, he concluded: "Third day at the club today, it’s been very busy getting to know everyone. Came in with my goalkeeper coach and started working together, everyone was involved in that and helping. It was busy, long days but worth it. Today was on about what the game needed. So focused on the moment but today I’ll get myself a little beer and reflect on the last three days."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play