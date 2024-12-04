West Ham skipper Bowen rues poor finishing after Leicester defeat

West Ham United were not clinical enough after they went down to Leicester City.

The Hammers were beaten 3-1 by new manager Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Foxes side.

However, they did create more meaningful chances throughout the game, but were not able to put them away.

“I think you’ve got to be clinical when you’re in this league or you get punished,” stated captain Jarrod Bowen post-game.

“I think the goals we conceded were really soft, and if you don’t keep the ball out of your net at one end, and if you don’t take your chances at the other end, it makes it more difficult.

“We had a lot of chances we didn’t put away, and I think the first goal is avoidable. We knew it was going to be a fast start for them under a new manager (in Ruud van Nistelrooy) and that they would create a lot of energy.

“I think that was the most disappointing thing for us, that we conceded so early. We had lots of chances, but it’s down to us not putting them away, so that’s the most disappointing thing on the night.

“There’s pressure on the players as well (as the Head Coach Julen Lopetegui). We’re the ones who have to go out there and perform, and we haven’t done that to the level that we know we’re capable of. We need to turn it around as we’re all in it together as a group. It’s down to us to go out there and perform and do better than what we’re doing.

“It (the mentality) has to change in terms of how we’re conceding goals. We’ve conceded eight goals in the last two games, and in the Premier League, that’s nowhere near good enough if you want to win games.”

