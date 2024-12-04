Tribal Football
West Ham directors discussing Lopetegui position today

Paul Vegas
West Ham United directors are discussing the position of manager Julen Lopetegui today.

The Spaniard oversaw West Ham's defeat at Leicester City last night, leaving them in 14th position on the Premier League table.

And Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth, reporting on X, stated this morning: "Julen Lopetegui's future as West Ham United manager is hanging in the balance.

"The club's board are weighing up whether to sack him following the defeats to Arsenal and Leicester. It left West Ham 14th in the table.

"It's thought sections of the board have lost faith in Lopetegui."

 

