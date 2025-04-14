Van Dijk on Liverpool's transfer plans: I think they're planning to make it a big summer

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has spoken to reporters about the club's transfer plans ahead of next season in what he believes will be a busy summer.

Liverpool are on the cusp of winning another league title under manager Arne Slot in his first season at the club. This, combined with Mohamed Salah announcing his two-year contract extension last week is fantastic news for fans who are waiting for Van Dijk to announce his new deal ahead of the summer transfer window.

News of his deal should come this week, and the Dutchman held off the announcement as he spoke to reporters about the club’s summer plans, which he says will aim to drastically improve the squad.

"I think they're planning to make it a big summer, so we all have to trust the board as a Liverpool connected fan to do the right job. And hopefully the club will be challenging for titles for the next two seasons as well.

“I think we 100% can improve. I think we shouldn't forget the quality that the Premier League possesses, especially this season in my opinion. It's incredible how everyone can beat everyone."

Van Dijk went on to express his love for the club and their chances of winning the league title,e which is now just six points away after their 2-1 victory over West Ham United at the weekend.

"Now the focus will be on the Hillsborough anniversary in the next couple of days, because that's the main thing and after that on the weekend against Leicester

"I told you last week that there was progress, so we'll see.

"Being successful with Liverpool, the culture of the club, everything that embodies Liverpool... that is just part of me. That's why I'm always proud when I wear that shirt, go out there and try to be the best version of myself.

"We are two wins, six points away from glory. I know what it means to the club and I know what it will bring us if it happens."

Van Dijk is set to become the second Liverpool captain to lift the Premier League trophy and could lift it once more next season if Slot’s transfer plans pay off and the club create an even greater side ready to compete next season.