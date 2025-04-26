Leicester set unwanted Premier League record vs Wolves

Leicester City's Premier League woes deepen as they set a long-standing record in their 3-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

After conceding first to Matheus Cunha in the 33rd minute, the Foxes have now fallen behind in 29 of their 34 Premier League matches this season.

That is the most ever by a side in a single 38-game campaign in the competition's history.

Leicester, now winless in 12 matches, remain 19th in the table and will host Southampton next at the King Power Stadium.

For the first time in Premier League history, all relegated clubs have been confirmed with as many as four games remaining.