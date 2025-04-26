Wolves deepen Leicester City’s relegation woes

The Premier League’s in-form side, Wolverhampton Wanderers, comfortably dispatched Leicester City 3-0 at Molineux to earn a sixth consecutive top-flight victory for the first time in over 50 years.

Vitor Pereira’s first game in charge of Wolves was a 3-0 win away at Leicester in December. Since then, the Old Gold have accumulated a further 26 points, while Ruud van Nistelrooy’s men have earned just four.

And it was the in-form Wolves who got off to the better start, with early chances falling to Brazilian duo Matheus Cunha and Andre.

Cunha scuffed his effort from 25 yards out, before the Wolves midfielder almost caught Mads Hermansen out with a shot from distance after the goalkeeper gave the ball away, but the Dane’s blushes were spared when the ball drifted wide of the post.

Wolves continued to probe and upped the tempo as they went in search of the opener. Cunha forced another save from Hermansen before Rayan Ait-Nouri had an effort cleared off the line.

The pressure would eventually tell on the Leicester backline, though, with Cunha guiding a ball into the far corner after being found by Ait-Nouri to break the deadlock.

Wolves almost doubled their lead before half-time through Cunha’s delivery into the box, but Jorgen Strand Larsen scuffed the opportunity at the near post.

Van Nistelrooy made a triple change at the break, but Wolves resumed control of the contest as the second half began.

Cunha was denied by Hermansen near the hour mark, and Strand Larsen skied the rebound over the bar from just a few yards out, but the pair would combine again moments later as the hosts doubled their advantage.

A quick break up the pitch culminated with the Brazilian threading a pass to the Dane, who took a touch before slotting past Hermansen for his 13th Premier League goal of the season.

After announcing that he will depart Leicester after an exceptional 13-year spell at the club, Jamie Vardy was given the opportunity to bring his side back into the game after he was fouled by Jose Sa inside the area.

But the Foxes’ record goalscorer was denied a 199th for the club as the Portuguese stopper made a brilliant save from 12 yards.

Wolves rubbed salt into the visitors’ wounds, notching a third in the closing stages through Rodrigo Gomes, who slid home after being played through by Cunha.

A first league double over Leicester since 1957/58 lifts Wolves up to 13th after a scintillating run of form that’s seen them earn 25 points from their last 11 games.

Leicester’s miserable campaign continues, with the already-relegated Foxes suffering a 10th loss in 11 Premier League games.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

